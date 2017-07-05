Does new photo solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADDISON, TX — Eighty years ago this month, Amelia Earhart vanished over the Pacific Ocean while trying to circumnavigate the globe, launching one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history.

But now that mystery may be solved.

According to a new History Channel documentary, a newly discovered pic may in fact show Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan on a dock in the Marshall Islands, alive and well.

The theory goes that Amelia was taken by the Japanese army and eventually died in their custody.

It’s an explosive claim and one that they say facial recognition technology backs up, but some are saying it’s time to pump the brakes on calling it case closed.

“You know every few years somebody has found something about Amelia Earhart or her journey,” said Doug Jeanes, the executive director of the Cavanaugh Flight Museum. “And the way I kind of look at it is it was a publicity stunt when she did the thing and all these things are the same kind of scenarios.”

But if this time the evidence stands the test of time?

“If some evidence were found that really decisively proved what happened, that would be awesome, that would be great because everyone wants to know,” said Jeanes.

For now, though, all we have to go on is an 80 year old photo with two people in the distance that may be two of the most famous missing persons in history…. or just a couple of misidentified island inhabitants.

It’ll take a little more concrete evidence to turn this mystery to verified history.