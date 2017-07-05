Divorce selfies are the new trend sweeping social media

Now we've all see pretty strange trends on the internet- but we've gotta admit, this one beats most of them.
Apparently, divorce selfies are the new thing sweeping out social media news feeds.
Newly-divorced couples are taking selfies to celebrate the end of their marriage, to show people that it doesn't have to be a terrible experience - but a peaceful exit.
Here are some of our favorites we found on Instagram!
Got a #divorce today. Live tweeted about it, too, @hthrhllywd. So modern. Forever wasn't as long as we had anticipated but it was a beautiful trip we took. I think this is what unconditional love looks like. It didn't work for us but we are still hopeless romantics and I wouldn't change a thing. I trained him super well, but sorry ladies, he's already taken. As for me, I'm going cat shopping. #lessonsinlove #divorceselfies #transformationtuesday #divorceselfie #happilydivorced #newnormal #ontheprowl #canwestillbefriends #idontevenlikecats
We went to court and got divorced today, and then went out for a beer and a selfie. Totally normal, right? Seems appropriate because nothing we've ever done is normal. I'm grateful to this guy for 25 sometimes good, sometimes not-so-good, years together. We raised each other from adolescence to adulthood and then made two beautiful children we love like crazycakes. Instead of being disappointed that our choice to be together didn't last forever, we choose to accept that sometimes good things fall irreparably apart, to be thankful for the adventures we had, to look forward to the new and exciting ways we will grow as individuals and in other relationships, and to commit to a lifelong friendship and coparenting partnership-- not just because it's good for our little ones, but because it's also good for us. KB, thanks for making this day, and so many other days, easier. You will always be my family. "Your heart and my heart are very, very old friends." (Rumi) #divorceselfie
Well, as weird as this trend may sound to many of us, we sure do appreciate the positive messages behind the pictures.