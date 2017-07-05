Divorce selfies are the new trend sweeping social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now we've all see pretty strange trends on the internet- but we've gotta admit, this one beats most of them.

Apparently, divorce selfies are the new thing sweeping out social media news feeds.

Newly-divorced couples are taking selfies to celebrate the end of their marriage, to show people that it doesn't have to be a terrible experience - but a peaceful exit.

Here are some of our favorites we found on Instagram!

#divorceselfie #whoworeitbest Typical us, we accidentally wore the same shirt to divorce court. Divorce final today but I'll always love this man. A post shared by Layne Price (@laynenprice) on May 17, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

Well, as weird as this trend may sound to many of us, we sure do appreciate the positive messages behind the pictures.