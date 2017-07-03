Stevie Ryan: Actress & ‘Little Loca’ YouTube star commits suicide at 33

LOS ANGELES – Actress and YouTube star Stevie Ryan committed suicide over the weekend by hanging herself in her Los Angeles home, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.

The 33-year-old Ryan, who co-hosted Mentally Ch(ill), a podcast dealing with depression, had tweeted just the day before about dealing with the death of her grandfather.

The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa. pic.twitter.com/nQ6hPPD3cC — Stevie Ryan (@StevieRyan) June 30, 2017

In the most recent podcast, released June 28, Ryan discussed dealing with her grandfather’s death, depression, and suicide, telling co-host Kristen Carney, “I’m just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression.”

Carney tweeted Monday, “RIP @StevieRyan 💔❤️💔 The coolest girl I’ve ever known.”

RIP @StevieRyan 💔❤️💔The coolest girl I've ever known. — Kristen Carney (@KristenCarney) July 3, 2017

Ryan gained fame with her YouTube series Little Loca and saw success with the short run series Stevie TV on VH1 and the E! series Sex With Brody with Brody Jenner, according to People magazine.

Tributes began surfacing on social media after news broke of Ryan’s suicide.

Words cannot describe how heartbroken I am…. @StevieRyan you will always be in my heart. — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) July 3, 2017

Rest In Peace Stevie Ryan — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) July 3, 2017

Anyone considering suicide should contact National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).