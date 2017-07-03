San Antonio police chief says he is angry, sick of ‘police haters’ after officer killed in line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- San Antonio Police Chief William McManus didn't mince any words when talking about this week's deadly altercation that left one officer dead and another one wounded.

"I'm angry at the police haters. I'm sick of the police haters," he said.

Many officers feel they are under attack. In 2016, 63 officers were shot in the line of duty, including five killed in Dallas and three in Baton Rouge.

"We protect them, we defend them, and they give us a big 'F-you,' and I'm sick of it," McManus said.

Officers Miguel Moreno and Julio Cavazos were monitoring a San Antonio neighborhood for potential car burglaries Thursday when they approached two suspects.

Police said one of the suspects, Andrew Bice, pulled out a gun and shot both officers. Cavazos was able to return fire, but police said Bice shot and killed himself with his final bullet.

Cavazos is expected to be physically OK, but Moreno died from his injuries Friday morning.

Sadly, 24 officers have died by gunfire while in the line of duty in 2017; four of the deaths have been in Texas.

"And I am sick of it," McManus stressed.