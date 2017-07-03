Colombian airline wants to remove seats to fit more passengers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA -- Move over, Spirit! There's a new budget airline coming to play!

We all know certain airlines do whatever it takes to fit more passengers on planes, but VivaColumbia is thinking about doing the unthinkable when it comes to traveling by sky.

The Colombian airline is talking about removing all seats and making travelers stand! Can you imagine if this thing hit turbulence??

This isn't the first time they've looked into different seating methods. They've also considered vertical chairs, all in hopes that adding more people to each flight will make tickets less expensive.

Hopefully they would only be for short flights, but who knows? Come on, would you actually fly in it?