Chris Christie creates controversy by closing NJ beaches…and then going to the beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ -- A wave of judgement is hitting Chris Christie after beach pictures surfaced of him and his family.

You're probably thinking, what's the big deal? He's just soaking up some rays! Which is true, he is getting his tan on, but it's the very fact he's on the beach at all that has people talking!

The New Jersey government is in the middle of a shutdown because of budget issues. So Christie, the Governor of the "Garden State," made parks and public beaches off limits.

Well, to everyone except him, and trust the internet to call him out as a beach bum.

One person said:

So did Chris Christie close the parks because of the budget, or did he just want a private beach for the holiday weekend? Serious question. — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) July 2, 2017

This guy trolled the gov' and said:

Focus on the positive people, Chris Christie could have been shirtless in those beach pics. — Stephen Pratt (@TheStephenPratt) July 3, 2017

Even Ellen's Executive Producer put in his two cents!

I would have really been ok going through life without ever having seen pictures of Chris Christie frolicking on a beach. — andy lassner (@andylassner) July 3, 2017

When Christie was asked about his beach day, he said, "I didn't get any sun today."

These pictures say otherwise! You've been caught Christie.