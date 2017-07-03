Chris Christie creates controversy by closing NJ beaches…and then going to the beach

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ -- A wave of judgement is hitting Chris Christie after beach pictures surfaced of him and his family.
You're probably thinking, what's the big deal? He's just soaking up some rays! Which is true, he is getting his tan on, but it's the very fact he's on the beach at all that has people talking!
The New Jersey government is in the middle of a shutdown because of budget issues. So Christie, the Governor of the "Garden State," made parks and public beaches off limits.
Well, to everyone except him, and trust the internet to call him out as a beach bum.
One person said:
This guy trolled the gov' and said:
Even Ellen's Executive Producer put in his two cents!
When Christie was asked about his beach day, he said, "I didn't get any sun today."
These pictures say otherwise! You've been caught Christie.