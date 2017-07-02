Shavon Randle: Amber Alert teen found dead in Dallas

DALLAS – Kidnapped teen Shavon Randle has been found dead. Lancaster police and the FBI confirmed early Sunday the body of the 13-year-old who vanished from a Lancaster home Wednesday was found late Saturday night, along with the body of an unidentified male, in East Oak Cliff.

Shavon’s body was discovered when investigators followed a lead to a home near Kiest Boulevard and Sunnyvale Street, according to FBI special agent in charge Eric Jackson.

“We have positively identified the young female is Shavon Randle. We have notified the family of this information and we’re in the process of continuing our investigation,” Jackson said.

A deceased male was also found at the home; his body has been identified but investigators are not yet releasing his name.

Lancaster police say 24-year-old Devontae Owens, who was named earlier in the week as one of four persons of interest, was apprehended by police and FBI Saturday. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail.

Two other earlier named persons of interest, Darius Fields, 26, and Laporshya Polley, 25, were questioned Friday arrested on unrelated drug charges. Police are still looking for 19-year-old Michael Titus.

Laquon Wilkerson, 30, of Dallas, who was not one of the identified persons of interest, has been arrested by Lancaster police and the FBI, according to a Lancaster police news release.

An Amber Alert for Shavon was issued Wednesday after police responded to a missing person call in the 1300 block of Southridge Drive. A family member told officers she got a phone call from an unknown male saying they had Shavon and were holding her against her will — and the man also threatened to harm Shavon.

“Anyone that we find were involved in this heinous crime against Shavon, we will bring you to justice and hold you accountable,” Jackson said during a Facebook Live update.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 800-225-5324 or Lancaster police at 972-218-2711.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video