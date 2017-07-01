SEE IT: Two men injured after falling at Topgolf Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Not again!

Two more men are injured after falling from the second floor deck at Topgolf in Fort Worth Friday night.

Video posted to Twitter shows everyone freaking out, waving their arms, trying to flag down help. It seems the fellas were part of a bachelor party celebration when they started fighting then fell.

"We are relived it appears the guests are expected to be okay," Topgolf said in a statement via Twitter. "This was not a trip and fall situation. There was rough housing that took place, which is a violation of our posted safety rules."

Both men were taken to the hospital. No official word on their conditions.

If you recall, a similar situation happened at the same Topgolf back in May.

Video posted shows the guy swinging, missing, then falling into the net below. Thankfully, the only thing bruised was his ego.