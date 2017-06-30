“Morning Joe” hosts accuse president Trump of blackmail, president responds on Twitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- Another day, another Twitter battle.

Yeah - on Friday, President Trump tweeted again about MSNBC's Morning Joe show.

He wrote, "watched low rated Morning Joe for the first time in a long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show."

The tweet came after the hosts, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, skipped out on a scheduled vacation to respond to a previous tweet the president posted about them and accused him of blackmailing them.

" We got a call, that hey - the National Enquirer is going to run a negative story about you guys. And they said if you call the president up and apologize for your coverage, then he will pick up the phone and basically spike this story," Joe Scarborough said.

Shortly after Mr. Trump's tweet, claiming Scarborough, in fact, called him to stop the National Enquirer story, Scarborough tweeted, "yet another lie. I have texts from your top AIDS and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't talked to you in many months."

The White House staff continues to back the president, no matter how ugly his twitter debates get.

But he seems to be losing the support of top GOP leaders on this one.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said, " I don't see that as an appropriate comment."

And Republican Senator Ben Sasse tweeted, "please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office."

Well, we can just hope that one day we'll wake up to new about "real" issues in the country, not the president's latest Twitter posts.