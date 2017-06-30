Multiple people shot inside New York hospital; shooter is dead

NEW YORK — Multiple people were shot by a man wearing a white lab coat inside a New York City hospital, officials told WPIX.
The shooter is dead inside the hospital, an NYPD spokesman said.
Gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. ET inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, according to the NYPD.
Multiple people were shot, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, according to police.
A police source told WPIX the shooter, who may have been a doctor, had barricaded himself inside the facility.
Aerial footage of the scene showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks.
