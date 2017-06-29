SPCA finds allegedly abused dogs, dog fighting paraphernalia in Oak Cliff

DALLAS — Two dogs who appear to be abused have been seized from an Oak Cliff residence.

On Wednesday the SPCA of Texas, along with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office report they found the dogs along with dog fighting paraphernalia.

The dogs appear to suffer from various health issues including emaciation and scarring on their faces and legs, consistent with possible dog fighting.

They were found chained in the back yard of the residence using heavy tow chains and did not have access to appropriate food or water.

According to the SPCA of Texas, they received an anonymous complaint about the dogs on the property.

An investigator and Dallas County District Attorney’s Office’s Animal Cruelty Unit’s Special Investigator determined it was time to step in and rescue the dogs.

The SPCA of Texas says that suspects are being investigated for possible animal cruelty charges.

The dogs were transported to the SPCA of Texas’ Emergency Rescue Center in Dallas. They are being treated and cared for until a custody hearing can take place.