Oklahoma couple ties the knot at a Cardinals game

After being engaged for over two years, what better way to tie the knot than at a baseball game in front thousands of people?

Well, that's exactly what Alyssa and Tyson Baker from Oklahoma did.

"We're gonna get married this June. That was always the plan. It was kind of a two-week kind of thing that I said, 'let's go to a baseball game and get married!'" Tyson said.

So the couple went to a St. Louis Cardinals game and held up a sign that read, "7 years together. If there is an ordained minister - we are ready to marry right here."

And lucky for them, a minister was found to seal the deal, but not before some serious planning by the two.

They talked live on Thursday's premiere of Morning Dose and said, "We got there at around 11. The game started at three, we carried the sign around just trying to get attention. So it was about an hour later."

And by the time sixth inning, they became Mr. And Mrs. Baker.

And what made it even more special? The fans!

One of them - Donna Shores O'Day - got to be in the wedding!

She shared the experience on Facebook saying, "My friends and I were so touched when asked to serve as bridesmaids."

And while Alyssa and Tyson say they don't have their honeymoon planned yet, we're sure it'll be just as big as their wedding.