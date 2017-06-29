Global cyberattack: New computer virus spreads from Europe to the U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oh, we got a problem alright!

More than 80 companies around the world have been hit by another massive cyberattack.

Huge global brands headquartered in Europe and the Unites States have been hit with it. It’s said the attack is locking down people's hard drives and asking for ransom in the anonymous digital currency, Bitcoin.

Then, since the virus is in the form of a worm, it slithers from computer to computer, infecting the whole network.

Now, this new virus is very similar to the ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers in May and took more than 24 hours to fix.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves; researchers are saying it’s a bit more sophisticated than the last one called the Wanna Cry Worm and they still don't have a clue what or who could have caused it.

Now, even though it looks like it’s only attacking PCs, don't freak out just yet, because if you have an updated Windows computer, you’re safe!

However, those still rocking with older computers - you might want to upgrade soon!