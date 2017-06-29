× Dallas Cowboys’ David Irving suspended for four games

FRISCO – Dallas Cowboys’ David Irving has been placed under suspension.

The team announced Wednesday that Irving’s suspension comes from violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The boys will be without their defensive end for the first four games of the upcoming season, but Irving will be eligible to participate in all practices and games during pre and off-season.

The Cowboys say Irving will also be eligible to return to the active roster on October 8 when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.