Dad locks up daughter to keep her from drugs

OTTAWA, Canada – A Canadian father says his addict daughter’s drug use has been out of control.

He says he recently had no choice but to break the law to keep his daughter from going out to score more drugs, but police intervened.

The man’s daughter, Paige O’Leary, likes getting ready to go out with friends. She’s 16 and in many respects, a typical, suburban teenager.

But that typical life has been interrupted by her addiction to dangerous drugs.

” Xanax and cocaine mostly, nothing else,” O’Leary told reporters, “There quite possibly could be fentanyl in [the Xanax] because there’s fentanyl in basically everything right now.”

That terrifies her parents.

That’s why her dad recently took a desperate measure, forcing his daughter to stay at home and stay off drugs.

He also knows that’s illegal.

“By holding them in your house and not letting them out to do drugs, you’re breaking the law,” Sean O’Leary, Paige’s father, said. “Any options as a family you’re left with requires us to break the law. In order to help our 16-year-old kid, who is, in my opinion, as her father is at times close to death.”

But Paige knows her rights. Recently held at home against her will, she managed to find a phone and call 911. The police came to her house and picked her up.

“I ask them to drive me to Kanata, just so I can go do drugs,” Paige said.

“They just proceeded to drive her to Tim Horton’s in Kanata,” her father said. “So in the end she got her free Uber ride she wanted in the first place. And there was Dad sitting back at home going, what the heck happened.”

The officer who works with young people isn’t surprised by this situation.

“If they’re over 16, there’s nothing we can do to make that youth stay,” Costable Cory McAree of the Ottawa Police Service said, “They have that freedom to go at any point in time if they wish.”

That’s left Paige’s father feeling powerless.

“It’s a scary situation for families and for everybody.”

Sean O’Leary went public with his campaign to help teens with addiction earlier this year. He founded a support group called “We the Parents”.