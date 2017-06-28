UFOs spotted in Plano? 👽 You be the judge

PLANO – Lawmakers might be up to something when they drafted legislation to form a “Space Corp” last week, a military branch that will protect the U.S. against extraterrestrial threats.

Plano may have gotten a few visitors on Tuesday night who gave an unusual sight in the sky.

So did the video actually capture extraterrestrial life? As of now, nothing has been confirmed.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, an astrophysicist from New York, possibly acknowledged the strange movements in the sky as something out of this world on Twitter.

The universe brims with mysteries. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 28, 2017

But, he only gave just enough info in his response to still have people guessing.

Shush Neil! You’re not allowed to respond to this kind of stuff! — Thomas (@thomas_decrick) June 28, 2017

If legislation passes, the new UFO branch will be established within the Air Force and is set to launch January 1, 2019.