Sarah Palin sues New York Times for defamation

Sarah Palin is making headlines again - and this time, she's going after the New York Times.

The former governor of Alaska slammed the newspaper with a defamation lawsuit Wednesday, seeking at least $75,000 in damages.

Palin says she was falsely blamed for inspiring the 2011 shooting of Representative Gabby Giffords.

The article apparently accused Palin of incitement shortly before the incident.

The paper also incorrectly said a Palin ad from a political action committee put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs.

Within 24 hours of that article being published, a correction was issued.

And apparently, Palin is not the only one angered by the New York Times.

President Donald Trump has got a bone to pick of his own with the paper. He tweeted Wednesday, saying, "The failing @NYtimes writes false story after false story about me. They don't even call to verify the facts of a story. A fake news joke!"

The tweet was in response to a story published Tuesday with the headline, "On Senate Health Bill, Trump Falters in the Closer's Role."

One of the story's writers, Glenn Trush, fired back at Mr. Trump - tweeting, "call your office, sir. @nytimesspoke to many, many, many members of your staff yesterday and ran everything by your team."

Well, the president's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare was put on hold Tuesday when Republican leaders in the Senate decided to postpone the vote to try to get more support for the bill.

Regardless of right and wrong or left and right, it's not a good sign when those who report the news become the news.