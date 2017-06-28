Man injured in overnight road rage shooting in NRH

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - Police in North Richland Hills are looking for the shooter in an apparent road rage shooting that happened overnight on Interstate 820.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to the Waffle House on Boulevard 26, just off 820 and State Highway 183, where a 33-year-old man had pulled into the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Army vet Ryan Leonard, who says he's a Waffle House regular, sprang into action after a cook announced the man had been shot. Leonard used a lanyard to make a tourniquet for the victim's arm, stopping bleeding and attending the wound until an ambulance arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital; his injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect vehicle in this most recent incident is described as a white, mid-size SUV with a driver wearing a white baseball cap.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has any information on the case is asked to call NRH police at 817-281-1000.