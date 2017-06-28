Higher minimum wage could mean less hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA -- You may think a pay raise is a good thing, but for folks in Seattle, not so much.

When Seattle raised their minimum wage, people rejoiced! The money struggles are real for businesses though, who are trying to cut costs because they now have to pay their workers $15 an hour.

A study from the University of Washington found that when minimum wage increased to $13 in 2016, companies clapped back by cutting hours. Apparently, not everyone saw that one coming. So, even though workers were getting paid more hourly, they were actually working an average 9% fewer hours and made $125 less each month.

That probably has many folks looking for a new job. If you find yourself in that boat, you're probably going to have to update your resume!

Be careful though, because more and more companies are finding out that fibbing is becoming a thing to do on their resumes! Not just the little things like being hardworking or a team player. HireRight, a background screening company says people are flat out lying about their degrees.

Get this, the three common lies people make about their degree are:

Getting a degree but didn't actually finish school. Receiving a bogus degree from a non-accredited school. Getting a degree from a college they never went to.

Listen, people: if you're looking for a new job, don't lie on your resume. You'll have even more money problems because you won't be able to get a job at all!