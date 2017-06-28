Ditch your grass for native, drought resistant plants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Here’s a head scratcher for you: Why do we use more water to grow grass than any other crop in America, just to get out every weekend to cut it and throw it out?

Well, a lot of people are now looking to change that, opting for native plants that use much less water and actually contribute to the local environment.

“Why not plant drought tolerant native plants that don’t have to be watered that way,” asked Dana Wilson, the garden adviser at North Haven Gardens. “Don’t spend your money on water, buy some great plants so that you can go outside, sit in your yard, watch those hummingbirds come, watch those butterflies, the pollinators. It’s much more rewarding, much more ecologically friendly and it costs less, too.”

Of course, if you don’t have a green thumb, any sort of gardening might seem intimidating. But the pros say, don’t let that scare you off.

“It’s easy, there’s tons of resources out there and they’re drought tolerant, they don’t have to be mowed you can get out in your yard and actually enjoy it instead of mowing it every week and then throwing away all that grass that you worked so hard to grow,” Wilson said.

So it saves water, attracts wildlife and gives back to the environment. Seems like the natural look is back in!