Army Vet Helps Save Road Rage Shooting Victim

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--North Texas woke up to another road rage incident Wednesday morning.

This time it happened on I-820 at Highway 26 in North Richland Hills.

The victim was able to pull into this Waffle House for help.

"He got in a road rage on the freeway and got shot through his left forearm," Ryan Leonard said.

And if you're ever in that situation, you want someone like Ryan Leonard around. The army vet jumped into action.

"I grabbed my coffee and went outside and looked at it. Realized he needed a tourniquet," Leonard said. A girl handed me a lanyard. I cut that off the keychain, put it on his forearm. About that time the ambulance showed up."

He made it sound like it wasn't a big deal. And after all he's seen, maybe it wasn't a big deal to him.

"Got blown up by a couple of hand grenades in Iraq," he said.

Seems like we've seen a lot of road rage around here lately. There was the incident in Arlington Sunday night when a 19-year-old man was killed.

And cops are still looking for the driver who shot and killed another driver in Richardson last month

At least, this time, it sounds like the victim's gonna be okay. So Ryan, thank you for your service. Again.