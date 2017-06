UT Dallas evacuated for bomb threat

DALLAS – The University of Texas at Dallas has been evacuated due to a bomb threat made to the campus.

The university tweeted, “We received a bomb threat and are working with UTDPD to make sure the campus is safe.”

The school first tweeted a two-part alert announcing, “All UTD faculty, staff, students, and visitors need to immediately evacuate all buldings and parking garages on campu.” and “Please go to UT Dallas parking lots and stay away from buildings until further notice. We will post details as they become available.”