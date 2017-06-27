All clear after UT Dallas bomb threat determined a hoax

DALLAS – The University of Texas at Dallas was evacuated Tuesday due to a bomb threat made to the campus.

The university tweeted just before 3 p.m., “We received a bomb threat and are working with UTDPD to make sure the campus is safe.”

The school first tweeted a two-part alert announcing, “All UTD faculty, staff, students, and visitors need to immediately evacuate all buldings and parking garages on campu.” and “Please go to UT Dallas parking lots and stay away from buildings until further notice. We will post details as they become available.”

An all clear was given just before 3:30 p.m., with the school saying the threat was a hoax.

