The White House warns Syria could be preparing another chemical weapons attack

The U.S. sent a warning to the president of Syria.

The White House says the Syrian regime might be preparing for another chemical weapons attack - similar to the one in April that killed 80 people, including children.

And this time, the U.S. is telling the country's president, Bashar Al-Assad, if in fact one is carried out - he will be held accountable.

The statement Tweeted by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, "the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq. If however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons. he and his military will pay a heavy price."

But no details were provided on what those preparations are or what exactly prompted the warning.

Syrian leaders are rejecting the claims.

And Russia, which continues to back the Syrian president, has called the warning unacceptable.

But this was not the first time a U.S. president threatened Al-Assad.

Back in August of 2012, President Barack Obama Attempted to draw a red line and warned he'd use military force if Bashar Al-Assad attempted to use chemical weapons on his own people.

Well, four months later - seven people were allegedly killed by a poisonous gas used by the Al-Assad regime.

But there was no retaliation from the Obama Administration.

So when we hear of the Trump Administration's warning - it makes us wonder if something will actually be done if a chemical weapons attack happens.