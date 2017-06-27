The Real Thing? Family supposedly cremates body at Viking wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You don't hear much about Vikings these days.

Okay, there are the Minnesota Vikings. and there were those soccer fans in Iceland doing a Viking chant last year.

But the sailing Vikings from a thousand years ago? We don't hear much about them.

That's why this headline's getting attention on social media: "Family Cited for Viking Funeral on Local Lake."

The Nevada County Scooper says a family in California tried to cremate the body of a 92-year-old relative on a lake. There's even a photo to prove it.

Well, that picture might look familiar to you. It looks exactly like one allegedly showing a shark that attacked a boy. Hmmm. That story's *also* in the Nevada County Scooper.

Strip away the shark and the fire and you see that pic is actually a Wikipedia photo of Scott Flat Lake in California.

The Nevada County Scooper *claims* to have been around since 1914. There's a pretty amusing story on their "about" page, but it makes it clear: *this* site is just for fun. Don't look for facts here!

