Pothole of the Day: Remember the Alamo Street Potholes

DALLAS--Today's pothole is a two-fer.

Two potholes within a few feet of each other make the bumpy brick street even bumpier.

They're both on Alamo Street in downtown Dallas. That street's only a tenth of a mile long and it's got two pesky potholes!

And you know what a toll those rough roads can take on your car.

"I had to get a whole new converter. I had to change 3 or 4 tires," Derrhon Davis told NewsFix.

He's got something to say to city leaders in Dallas.

"We're making all these bridges. Can't we just fix the potholes, the little stuff first?" Davis asked. "Then move on to the big stuff."

Is there a pothole--or two--on a street near you? Tell us on our Facebook page. It--or they-- could be our next Pothole(s) of the Day!