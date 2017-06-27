Mesquite police search for missing Alzheimer’s patient

MESQUITE – Police in Mesquite are asking for public help in finding a missing elderly man who has Alzheimer’s disease. Bobby Joe Loyd was reported missing Monday after disappearing over the weekend.

Family members of 73-year-old Loyd say he was last seen about 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in the 1300 block of Develon Drive in Mesquite.

Mr. Loyd is black, 5’10” tall, weighs between 170-180 lbs., has brown eyes, a bald head, and was last seen with a full beard. He was wearing blue jeans, an untucked black and white striped dress shirt, and a black baseball cap.

He’s believed to be driving a maroon 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck, with four doors, running boards, and Texas license plate CHH7599.

A Silver Alert has been requested from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Anyone who has seen or has information on Mr. Loyd is asked to call Mesquite police at 972-285-6336 or dial 911.