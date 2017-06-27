Man dies after being electrocuted, falling into Fort Worth canal

FORT WORTH – A worker in Fort Worth is dead after falling from an apartment complex on Monday.

Police identified the man as 25-year-old Christopher Asing. The reported drowning happened around 12:30 p.m at Summer Brook Apartments in the 4500 block of Drake Lane.

Officers say Asing was electrocuted when he was working on a water pump.

Emergency crews say another worker reported Asing’s body in a canal where he was submerged for less than 30 seconds.

Asing’s cause of death has yet to be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.