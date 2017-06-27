Dear John… Pregnant Serena serves McEnroe a classy clap-back for ‘offensive’ comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- When it comes to tennis, Serena Williams is considered a queen of the court, even with a baby on board. The 35-year-old's serving major pregnancy goals on the most recent cover of Vanity Fair.

Check out my Vanity Fair Cover. Question- what do u guys think boy or girl? I'm waiting to find out but would love to hear your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/Nnq4VKCu8N — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 27, 2017

But, like most women carrying around another person for months, you're quick to clap-back at anyone who comes for you. So, It's no surprise Serena gave former pro-tennis player John McEnroe a rather nice "reply" for his seemingly offensive comments. McEnroe called Serena the best female player ever but claims if she went up against the men's circuit she'd be ranked 700!

Ouch!

In response, Serena wrote a little 'Dear John' letter or "tweets".

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

Tuesday McEnroe (sort of) apologized on CBS This Morning.