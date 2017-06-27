× 17-year-old most wanted fugitive may be in DFW

DALLAS – The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force is searching for a 17-year-old who is wanted for Capital Murder.

Taymor Travon McIntyre is believed to be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

While the Marshals have not released details about McIntyre, they say he is a violent fugitive.

McIntyre is described having black hair, brown eyes with a medium brown complexion standing at 5’7″ tall.

U.S. Marshals are working closely with state, local and federal agencies to apprehend McIntyre.

Anyone with information about McIntyre’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 202-307-9100 or call Crimestoppers.