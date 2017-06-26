Search continues for man missing on White Rock Lake

DALLAS – The search is still on for a man who went missing while sailing on White Rock Lake over the weekend.
Police say a man and a woman were on the water Sunday afternoon when their boat capsized, throwing both into the water as the boat flipped. The woman was pulled to safety by a White Rock patrol boat, but the man never resurfaced.
The Dallas Fire-Rescue Swift Water Rescue Team is working with Dallas police and the Texas Game Warden to find the missing man. Crews searched Sunday evening and resumed the search Monday morning.
32.828066 -96.725316