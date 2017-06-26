Search continues for man missing on White Rock Lake

DALLAS – The search is still on for a man who went missing while sailing on White Rock Lake over the weekend.

Police say a man and a woman were on the water Sunday afternoon when their boat capsized, throwing both into the water as the boat flipped. The woman was pulled to safety by a White Rock patrol boat, but the man never resurfaced.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Swift Water Rescue Team is working with Dallas police and the Texas Game Warden to find the missing man. Crews searched Sunday evening and resumed the search Monday morning.