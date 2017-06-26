Road rage is running rampant, but here’s how you can stay safe on our streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- "Once you get behind the wheel, you really need to take that deep, cleansing breath and concentrate, focus on your driving."

That's good advice for all of us coming from Lonny Haschel, Texas Department of Public Safety's public information officer.

It's especially necessary after the past 24 hours in North Texas.

Road rage incidents happen all the time in a place as big as the Metroplex, but anger on the roads cost one life and nearly a second Sunday night.

Grand Prairie's Dylan Spaid died, victim of a gunshot coming from a vehicle next to him in Arlington.

Just hours later, an unnamed 19-year-old woman was grazed in the ear by a bullet from a separate road rage incident in Mesquite.

Police described both vehicles as dark, four-door sedans with tinted windows. The one in Spaid's Arlington death is thought to be a BMW or Mercedes, while the one in the Mesquite shooting is thought to be a Hyundai.

The cops want us to be on the look out for those vehicles, but they also just want us to chill out.

"We always encourage folks to pack a little patience," Haschel said. "There's a lot of people trying to use the same amount of concrete every day. Sometimes folks take things personally when they shouldn't, so we just encourage drivers to let things go."

We don't know what's up with this Mad Max attitude on our roadways, but take the advice of the ones in charge.

"You never want to engage another driver. Don't take things personally," Haschel said. "Maybe the person that cut you off didn't mean to."

And if someone's coming after you?

"Call 911," Haschel said. "If there's any question whether you're in danger, you absolutely have to get law enforcement involved. Go someplace public, a gas station with a lot of cameras, or go straight to a Police station."

Don't put your life or someone else's at stake. We're all going to get where we're going.