NASA on verge of declaring alien life, hacker group Anonymous says

The hacking group Anonymous released a video claiming that NASA is on the verge of discovering alien life.

The group quotes several alien-friendly comments made by astronauts and space enthusiasts in the past.

Just last week, NASA announced the finding of 219 “potential new worlds”, including 10 of which’s atmospheric conditions are potentially habitable.

“Twenty-five years ago, we didn’t know that planets existed beyond our solar system… Today we have confirmed the existence of over 3,400 planets…and we continue to make new discoveries.”