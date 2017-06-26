Harry Potter celebrates 20 years of magic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For muggles and wizards alike, Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the first time Harry Potter cast his spell on the world.

The first book in the Harry Potter series made its debut back in 1997. Since then, the series has sold more than 450 million copies. Not to mention it has also been made into a multi-billion dollar movie franchise.

Author JK Rowling tweeted: “20 years ago, a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It’s been wonderful. Thank you”

“The fact that the series has been able to maintain its longevity is a powerful testament to the amazing story that J.K Rowling Told,” Emerson Spartz said.

Harry Potter had a huge impact on his life.

“When I was 12, I finally caved on reading the first Harry Potter book, and I read the first book and the second book both in the same night. Immediately after that, I created mugglenet.com which became the number one Harry Potter site.”

Since then, Emerson has gone on to become a wizard in his own right as the CEO of DOSE.com. But what is the lesson he takes away from his Potter past?

“I would say the lesson that has been the most impact to me is the general message around heroism. Heroism isn’t something that is only reserved for people who wear capes. That anyone can be a hero.”