× Forget a crop-top, Zeke bares it all for ESPN Body Issue 👀

DALLAS — They say milk does a body good but for our very own Ezekiel Elliot, lifting weights and running the ball has worked in his favor. You can check out the Cowboy in ESPN’s 2017 Body Issue — hittin’ the Heisman on ’em!

And not too surprisingly, fans don’t see an issue with Zeke’s, uh, physique. The 21-year-old Elliot told ESPN he’s worked on his body and abs since he was 10.

Other athletes featured in this body edition includes U.S. Women’s soccer star Julie Ertz, Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs, MMA fighter Michelle Waterson, and Isiah Thomas’ buns on the cover.

We gotta give it to Zeke. He definitely put on for his home team.

Take a look at this video to see for yourself.