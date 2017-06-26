6 common tick myths + the truth

Ticks are bad this year, even causing some to become allergic to red meat. The thing to remember is to be smarter than the tick.

We’ll tell you right now, the answer to all of these tick myth questions is NO.

6 Tick Myths + the Truth:

1. Is burning a tick the only way to remove it?

NO. But it’s a great way to end up in the hospital. Heat may even cause the tick to release more saliva, and if the little critter is infected with something you don’t want to catch…

2. Can you feel it when a tick bites you?

NO. Most people don’t even know they’ve been bitten.

3. Do ticks live in trees and fall down on me and my pets?

NO. Ticks live in dense underbrush and they crawl up. So there’s a big difference between finding a fat tick on your toe and finding one on your forehead.

4. Can I remove a tick with alcohol, or nail polish, or by rubbing Vaseline on it, or lighting it on fire, taking a shower, or spraying perfume on it?

NO x 6. All of these can be very dangerous for you and for your pets. The CDC says all you need are needle-nosed tweezers to grab the tick as close to the bite as possible and pull straight out, without twisting if you can, then wash your hands and the bite area with soap and water.

5. Don’t all ticks die during the winter?

NO. Ticks won’t even begin to die off until temperatures reach well below 10°.

6. Can a tick’s body grow back?

NO. This old myth most likely came about because the tick’s middle becomes so engorged after being attached for a few days.

But hey what about a tick’s head? Can it grow back on a body?

NO!! You’re watching too much sci-fi horror! But here’s a good one with some faces you’ll probably recognize. :)