Caught on cam: Baby falls from moving car!

LAREDO, TX -- Talk about a serious case of road rash.

A one-year-old boy flew out of a moving car as it turned a corner in Laredo, and one driver caught it all on cam. Before you really start freaking out, we want to let you know the baby is okay.

"I couldn't believe it. I never thought that something like this would happen right before my eyes," Claudia Alaniz said.

Claudia was heading to work when she saw the child take a tumble, car seat and all. "We started honking really quick because we saw him fall out and so the second driver, he just walked out of the vehicle and went towards the baby and the baby just ran into the stranger's arms."

"I imagined my son falling out of a vehicle like that and it was very heart breaking to see the baby crying, bloodied from his face as he hit the pavement. It was really traumatic for me to see that," Claudia continued.

Parents everywhere, listen up! Claudia has some advice for you. "At least have the precaution of having your door's child proof, your window's child proof. Anybody can fly out of a window if they are just trying to see traffic. It's very dangerous for little kids, just lock your doors. It's real easy. I mean sometimes you have to get out of the vehicle to open the door for an adult, but it's all worth it."

Police say the woman driving got a ticket for not buckling the little boy in. Thank goodness he only had a few scrapes, and walked away from a situation that could have been much worse.