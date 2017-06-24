Cops: Parker Co. mom left kids in hot car to ‘teach them a lesson’

WEATHERFORD, TX — A chilling confession from a Parker County mom who says she left her kids in a hot car to “teach them a lesson.”

Those children died last month. And now, 25-year-old Cynthia Randolph has been arrested.

Randolph initially told cops she found two-year-old Juliet and 16-month-old Cavanaugh passed out in the locked car outside their home near Lake Weatherford, so she smashed the window to get them out.

Turns out, that was a lie.

Investigator say Randolph finally confessed to first finding the kids playing in the car. When they refused to get out, she closed the door to “teach them a lesson.” She says she thought they’d be able to get themselves out, so she went back to inside to smoke weed and fell asleep for hours.

When she woke up… her kids were dead.

Randolph told cops she later broke the car window to make it look like an accident. She’s now booked into the Parker County Jail with bond sent at $100,000.