Woman leads police on slow-speed car chase for a cup of coffee

DENTON -- Police chases are usually dangerous and fast! While this pursuit could have been dangerous, it certainly wasn't fast.

81-year old Nancy Strader was out to get a cup of joe when Denton Police pulled her over for driving the wrong way, but Nancy wasn't having it and started to drive away.

"Ma'am, don't. Don't do it. Stop, stop the car!" police yelled at her. "Ma'am, don't drive off!"

Then Nancy led officers on a slow-speed chase, never going more than 25-miles an hour, and didn't stop for ten minutes. Cops made sure she wasn't getting away this time and used a knife to pop her tires. Officers had to break the window just to get her out!

When asked why she didn't stop, Nancy said, "Why should I stop when I've done nothing? It's my car, my life, my everything."

Hard to argue with that logic. Officers say she wasn't drunk and nothing was wrong with her physically. She just really wanted that coffee!

"I was trying to find a place to have a cup of coffee," Nancy told police. Even if she did get charged with evading arrest, stayed in jail for 14 hours, and got out on $1,000 bond!

Is a cup of coffee worth all that?