Two local cops indicted by grand jury for deadly officer involved shootings

DALLAS -- Two cops, two victims, one grand decision as Christopher Hess and Roy Oliver have both been indicted by a grand jury.

"My office is committed to taking these cases to trial," Dallas County DA, Faith Johnson, said in an afternoon presser. "When we looked at the Oliver case we knew exactly right off the bat that we had probable cause."

Former Balch Springs officer Oliver faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant. He's the cop who shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards while leaving a party in a car.

Hess, the 10-year Dallas Police veteran has also been placed on administrative leave for gunning down 21-year-old Genevive Dawes.

"When you look at the Hess situation, we weren't that comfortable that we had enough probable cause to proceed," Faith added.

Dawes and another passenger were in a stolen car when Hess approached them. She reportedly ignored verbal commands before backing into Hess' patrol car, prompting him to fire off his gun.

"The grand jury chose to charge Mr. Hess with aggravated assault of a public servant," Faith assured the room.