Police in London considering manslaughter charges in Grenfell Tower fire that killed 79 people

Police in London are now considering manslaughter charges after learning the deadly fire at Grenfell Tower was, in part, caused by insulation and tiles on the building. They apparently failed safety tests done after the fact.

That has investigators wondering if the cladding used in a recent refurbishment of the tower was illegal and why the fire spread quickly throughout the building.

And that's not all.

Officials also discovered the fire started in a refrigerator.

The government wasted no time ordering an immediate investigation of the model of the refrigerator - which is manufactured by Hotpoint.

The horrific event was not a surprise to everyone.

The Grenfell Action Group has been complaining for years about the poor safety conditions at the building and warned of a catastrophic event that they said would expose the truth.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says the government will conduct about 100 tests a day to building with similar cladding and residents will be informed of the findings.

The 24-story apartment building was home to 125 families. The blaze left 79 people dead and hundreds without a home. That has some of the survivors claiming that they have not received the assistance they need.

May has since apologized and said that she is taking responsibility for making things better going forward.

And that is something the people of London deserve after a rough few weeks.