New U.S. military branch will protect us against extraterrestrial threats

WASHINGTON – Lawmakers have drafted legislation by the House Armed Services Committee to form the “Space Corp,” a branch that will protect the U.S. against extraterrestrial threats.

The branch will be established within the Air Force that’s set to launch by January 1, 2019.

The Air Force currently has their own Space Command wing, but if the new legislation passes, the Space Corp will be a separate military service responsible for national security in space.

“We must act now to fix national security space and put in place a foundation for defending space as a critical element of national security,” the strategic forces subcommittee’s top Republican, Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama and Democrat, Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee said in a statement.

Current Air Force leadership opposes the Space Corp, believing that this would only cause confusion.

“I don’t support it at this time,” Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein said. “I would say that we keep that dialog open, but right now I think it would actually move us backwards.”