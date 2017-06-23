Man gets $40,000 worth of handbags mistakenly delivered to him – returns them to Neiman-Marcus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES--What if you woke up one morning and found $40,000 worth of handbags mistakenly delivered to your door?

Would you consider them gifts and call it a day or would you return them to their rightful owner?

Well, that's the dilemma Matthew Hwang faces last week.

He apparently received a package from Neiman Marcus that included Chanel bags and a receipt for nearly $40,000!

And yes, we know what you're thinking: did he keep them?

Nope. He actually returned the bags to the store.

But he might be regretting that decision now, according to a statement he made on Instagram a day later. "I returned it yesterday morning with their employees looking at me as if I was crazy," he wrote. "Moral of the story - never do the right thing."

Well, apparently this was not the first time it's happened, but not everyone was as honest as Matthew.

Neiman Marcus has said it's been having some serious issues with a new inventory system for more than a year.

The company has estimated that system failures have resulted in estimated lost sales of $55 million to $64 million in just the past few months.

Well, we know what Matthew did, but the real question, is would you have done the same?