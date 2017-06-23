Groomsmen steal the show with jealousy and flowers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

APPLETON, WI -- Weddings can really bring out the worst in people.

For one groomsman, he wasn't about to let the bride forget that the third wheel is forever strong!

Kody Frysinger and Mitch Jolliff have been best friends since high school, and Kody and his bride, Brittney Frysinger, have been dating since high school. So to commemorate their big day, the trio had pictures taken showing how it really is when your best friend gets married.

The pictures have made their way through the internet with over 140,000 shares and 38,000 comments, with the post saying:

Mitch wasn't the only one who stole the show! One bride went against the norm when she asked her cousin to be a part of her wedding, but he wasn't just going to be your typical groomsmen. He had his eyes set on a very particular role: flower girl. Or in this case, flower man!

Patrick Casey took his position very seriously as he walked down the aisle, basket in hand, but when he reached the alter, he gave a special little ending, and the crowd loved it so much he even brought the petals back for the reception!

So whether you're the best man or the best flower man, just remember. it's not your day!