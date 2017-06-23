Goodbye, Valley View; Hello Midtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS--You've heard over and over about the death of shopping malls.

Now you can see it happening right in front of you.

Demolition is going on at the old Valley View Mall site in Dallas.

It was the place to be back in the 1970s and 80s but it has fallen on hard times since then.

So now, something new is in the works.

"This development represents a shot of adrenaline to our city's future," said Scott Beck of Beck Ventures.

It's called the Dallas Midtown project.

Developers are planning what they call a "city within a city," with retail, restaurants, office space, and housing.

And all of that will surround a large park.

The Dallas Park can have the same transformational impact to Dallas Midtown as Klyde Warren Park has had for downtown Dallas," Beck said.

The formal groundbreaking was Friday. Developers plan to have the first phase ready in a couple of years.

So, say goodbye to Valley View. And let's hope Dallas Midtown lives up to its expectations.