Fantasy to Reality: National Fantasy Football Convention Debuts in Dallas

DALLAS-They say the third time's a charm, and no one hopes that more than the folks behind the National Fantasy Football Convention. After years of interceptions by the NFL, first in Las Vegas, then again last year in Pasadena, the convention is being brought to Dallas.

"We've had some interference with the NFL where they came after us in Vegas and weren't happy that we were doing it or went after the players and threatened to fine and suspend each player at the very end," said Andy Alberth, Co-founder of the NFFC.

Co-founded by Tony Romo, his cousin Andy Alberth and ESPN's Matthew Berry, they're pushing to finally connect the players and their fans in what they're calling a Disneyland for adults.

“One of the biggest draws is that we're going to have over 50 NFL players and sports experts attending you can take pictures, get autographs you can meet and greet these guys, things that you won't be able to do at a football game," said Lorna Rose, Director of Media Relations for the NFFC.

"You're gonna be able to do mock drafts with the players and the fantasy experts there's always something going on here," said Alberth.

While fans may be excited to meet NFL legends, it's the behind the scenes look at how these guys are making it happen that's pretty impressive.

"We're reaching out and finding sponsors that want to come and participate in the convention and get in front of the players as well as getting their products and services in front of the consumers that are gonna be there," said Logan Gerard, Director of Sales for the NFFC.

They're even establishing an internship program to teach college students the art of entrepreneurship.

"Being on this team at the National Fantasy Football Convention being in this incubator and being with these eight to 12 guys we get to know each other, we work together we get to grind together and it's just a really cool team experience," said intern Zachary Shively.

In a state where football reins, the NFFC is bringing major wins to the fans.

The NFFC rolls into town July 14-16 at Fair Park in Dallas. For tickets visit GONFFC.com. Maybe this time they can finally turn fantasy into reality.