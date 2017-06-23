× Dallas man threatens sister with butcher knife after she complained about him spraying Febreze

DALLAS – A man is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an argument about using too much Febreze escalated to threatening his own sister with a knife.

Demarcus Ge Nard Gillespie, 22, allegedly choked, punched and threatened his sister with a butcher knife after she told him to stop spraying the air freshener in a home.

Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Ryan circle near West Kiest Boulevard and South Polk Street around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, Gillespie’s sister said he started spraying Febreze in a bedroom in the house. After she complained that it was too much, he threw the freshener across the room. The woman said she picked up the Febreze and putit on a dresser, but Gillespie picked it up and threw it again. Gillespie then pushed her onto a bed and started to choke and punch her, stopping when their cousin entered the room. The cousin told police that the woman may have been briefly unconscious.

The altercation continued to the living room where Gillespie pushed his sister to the floor, went to the kitchen and grabbed a butcher knife and threatened to kill her, according the affidavit. Gillespie then put the knife back in kitchen and left the home.

Gillespie was located by police an hour later at an apartment complex several blocks away from the home.

According to police, he tried to run, but officers arrested him after he tried to jump over a barbed-wire fence.

Gillespie also faces charges of evading arrest and was being held in Dallas County jail on Thursday, with a $150,000 bail.