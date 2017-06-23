Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-FT. WORTH – When you think of pudding, it's likely the first thing that comes to mind is 'sweet.' And that's just what Pudding on Smiles is serving up in DFW. But these sweet treats stemmed from a sour situation.

"I owned a bakery for about six years,” Kendra Sanders told Newsfix. Sanders is co-owner of Pudding on Smiles. "In the midst of all that, I was working and I had a premature baby; she was a micro-preemie. We kind of had to halt everything, take off from the business just to hope she survived."

"It wasn't until that moment happened, to where you're told by the doctor that there's a 12 percent chance of survival, trying to compute that and dissect that information,” co-owner Michael Sanders said. "Once you're faced with those kind of circumstances, you're either gonna work or fold. We decided to work. The idea of us being able to create some form of legacy to give our kids a shot at the high quality of life made us smile. Pudding on Smiles was the pun of puns of creating an opportunity for our kids.

And from a complicated birth, to the birth of a business – they're at the top of their game.

Chew on This: Pudding on Smiles has had so much success, they just opened their first kiosk in Grapevine Mills Mall.

"We have over 40 flavors,” Kendra said. "Going bananas is kind of like a Bananas Foster in a jar. Of course, our Nana's pudding. It reminds you of your grandma's authentic custard. So it's just pudding with our special cookie blend. Velvet Dreams, which is another southern treat because of the red velvet cake layered between the pudding.

Pudding on Smiles is also selling their treats at the Dallas Farmer’s Market, and various other stores.

"The goal is to be the Starbucks of pudding,” Kendra said.

And they're well on their way, proving that success may not start easy – but it's always sweet!