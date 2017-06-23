150 strangers talk about race relations over dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND PARK -- Sometimes you just gotta talk it out.

“What brought us together then we want to make a movement out of that,” said Richie Butler, the founder of Project Unity.

Butler was attending the recent “Together we Dine” event, where 150 total strangers gathered to discuss race relations - over dinner, of course.

“This is part of events and programs that we launched at the beginning of this year called the year of unity in response to what happened last year with the fallen officers,” Richie said.

It was held at Highland Park United Methodist Church. Hey, you know what they say: conversation rules the nation. And good food helps too!