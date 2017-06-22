Theater director sues Target over attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a rough year for Derek Whitener.

The 34-year-old director at the Firehouse Theatre was attacked by two men in a Target parking lot in Dallas, January 14. He was beaten with a wooden rod and he spent two weeks in intensive care.

Now he's suing Target over the attack.

"Target has been operating what I would call a criminal nuisance location," said Chris Hamilton, Whitener's attorney. "This lawsuit outlines hundreds of violent incidents at this store in the three years preceding this attack."

The lawyer says Derek saw suspicious people in the parking lot when he arrived at the store and went to security.

"He reported to Target his concerns and said he was calling the police and Target said, 'Do not call the police. We will take care of it. We have security,'" Hamilton said. "Before Derek left, he checked back in with the Target folks to ask about the situation. Target told Derek, 'Everything's been taken care of."

But when he walked back outside, the same people confronted him.

One suspect, Zantrell Sauls, remains in jail in Dallas County charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and robbery. The other suspect is under age, so his court records aren't public.

We reached out to target for their side of all of this. They sent a statement that read, "Target does not yet have the details of the lawsuit, so we're not able to respond to any of the allegations."